History In The Making In Springdale On MLK Day

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Springdale is making history this year, by hosting its first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Unity Fest.

Compassion Fayetteville and the NAACP will partner with prominent community leaders to put this event on for the city.

Both Har-Ber and Springdale High School bands will be performing together during the parade for the first time, to celebrate unity.

This is a first for the city and council members are excited to see what the future holds.

"Dr. King wasn't just for African-Americans, but he was for all people bringing us together and sharing love peace and harmony," said NAACP's John L. Colbert.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday (Jan. 15) at the Springdale Rodeo and end at Luther George Grove Park in Springdale.