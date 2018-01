× Justin Timberlake Bringing ‘Man Of The Woods’ Tour To Tulsa

TULSA (KFSM) — ‘The Man of the Woods’ is headed to Tulsa.

Justin Timberlake announced Monday (Jan. 8) that he is bringing his ‘The Man of the Woods Tour’ to the BOK Center.

The concert will be held on May 5 and tickets will go on sale Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

This is the sixth concert announced for the BOK’s “10 for 10” concert series celebrating the 10th anniversary in 2018.