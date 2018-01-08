× Northbound Lane on Vaughn Road In Bentonville Closed After Vehicle Fire

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)– Crews are on seen after a vehicle caught fire on Monday (Jan. 8).

The vehicle caught fire between South Vaughn and Motley Road. According to dispatch, the vehicle was fully engulfed by the flames but no injuries were reported.

The driver says the vehicle unexpectedly caught fire while he was on the road.

Right now, the southbound lane is open but traffic is moving slowly.

