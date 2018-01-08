Police Find Guns, Drugs & Moonshine During Probationer Check

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Police found a Highfill couple with guns, drugs and a moonshine still during a probationer compliance check on Friday (Jan. 5), according to a news release.

Jason Neal Vanhook, 41, and his wife, Kim Ann Vanhook, 43, were arrested in connection with seven counts of possession of firearms by certain persons.

Kim Vanhook, an active probationer, also faces several misdemeanor drug possession charges, while her husband faces an additional felony charge of possessing an illicit still.

Highfill police were assisting Arkansas Community Corrections when officers discovered a still, seven firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana at the Vanhook’s home on Arkansas 264, said Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb.

Jason Vanhook told police he uses the still “for moonshine,” adding that he “didn’t know that was illegal,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jason Vanhook is free on a $10,000 bond. Kimberly Vanhook was being held Monday (Jan. 8) at the Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.