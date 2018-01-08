× Police Reveal How Missing Sports Reporter Was Found

(CBS) — Police found a sports reporter Monday morning who had gone missing in the Houston area. CBS affiliate KHOU reports that police found 29-year-old Courtney Roland’s Jeep Cherokee near the Galleria mall just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said on Twitter Monday morning that she was found in the same area and appeared to be unharmed but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police later said that Roland was found under an overpass. A passerby who had seen news coverage of her disappearance called police at around 8:15 a.m., and officers were able to confirm her identity.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Police say the Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter’s phone was found inside the vehicle. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria.

KHOU-TV reports that Roland, who last seen wearing a camouflage fleece sweater and an orange hat, was last heard from Saturday around 4 p.m. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

The roommate was supposed to meet up with Roland but she never showed up, the station reported.

Roland’s parents pleaded for information.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them that we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you because that’s the way she was. She cared about other people,” said dad Steve Roland.