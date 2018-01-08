Repeated Flu Vaccines Helpful For Elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study shows that regular flu vaccines are beneficial for people over 65.

Researchers in Spain found that regular flu vaccines kept people who contracted the virus from developing severe cases.

The risk of complications is highest for people aged 65 years and older.

Although the vaccine may not stop someone from contracting the flu, health officials still encourage getting it because it could greatly reduce the symptoms.

With half the country seeing a spike in flu cases, more medical professionals are encouraging vaccinations.