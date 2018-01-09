× Arkansas Man Facing $1 Million Bond In Connection With Child Pornography Charges

FAULKNER COUNTY (KFSM) — A man who once was sentenced to life in prison on an attempted capital murder charge is facing felony charges once again.

Steven Wayne Bramlett, 56, is facing 30 counts of distributing, possessing and/or viewing child pornography.

Special agents with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office started investigating Bramlett after a computer at his address was used to download the child pornography, a news release states.

Bramlett was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center Jan. 5, where he still remains in lieu of a $1 million bond.

He was convicted in 1979 of attempted capital murder. He was 17 when the murder happened, but during 2015 the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned his sentence because of his age when the crime occurred, according to the attorney general’s office.

He was released from prison during February 2016, according to the attorney general’s office.