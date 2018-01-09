Bella Vista Crashes Send Two To Hospital

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday (Jan. 9) after early-morning wrecks in Bella Vista, according to the city officials.

A vehicle rolled about 6:21 a.m. near the intersection of Becket Road and Hexham Drive. Another person arrived moments later and also rolled, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokeswoman.

Both were taken to Mercy Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. An update on their condition wasn’t immediately available.

About 7:23 a.m., another driver left Highlands Boulevard near Heritage Baptist Church and crashed into a ravine, Lapp said. The driver wasn’t taken to the hospital.

While the fog is slated to dissipate by noon, Lapp advised driver should be cautious in Bella Vista, due to some of the roads still being slick.