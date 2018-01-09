× Caught On Camera: Man Accused Of Stealing Tampons While Buying Beer

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was reportedly caught red-handed on surveillance video stealing tampons while buying beer, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is now wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office after going to a grocery store and stuffing a box of tampons down his pants.

After stuffing the feminine products down his pants, he grabbed a cold beer, which he did purchase, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may know this man is encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.