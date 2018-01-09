Concealed Carry Holder Shoots, Kills Would-Be Robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A home invasion on the West Side of Chicago turned deadly after the would-be victim shot the suspect.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the city's South Austin neighborhood, according to WGN.

A 58-year-old man told police that an armed man entered his home and tried to rob him. The victim has a concealed carry license and opened fire, shooting the 23-year-old suspect in the back of the head.

The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was a documented gang member.