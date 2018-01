× Dense Fog Advisory in Effect for NWA and the River Valley

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 9am for both NW Arkansas and the River Valley. With temperatures below freezing in NW Arkansas, Freezing Fog is a concern.

Black ice will be a possibility along roadways and across bridges and overpasses. Visibility with the fog could be reduced to as little as a 1/10 of a mile.

-Chris