Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Indecent Exposure

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man with three prior indecent exposure convictions will spend five years in jail for masturbating outside a girl’s window in July 2017.

Zachary William Jones, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 28 to one count of indecency exposure, a Class D felony when a person is convicted for a fourth time within 10 years of a previous conviction.

Jones, who’s been arrested several times for indecent exposure, must also abide by a 12-month suspended sentence after he’s released from the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Jones was arrested most recently on July 25, 2017, after the girl’s father identified him as the man he saw peering into his daughter’s window and masturbating, according to an arrest report.

Jones ran from the home on China Berry Road and onto South Dinsmore Trail after the girl’s father yelled at him, according to the report.

Police stopped Jones a short time later, and — breathing heavily — Jones told them he had left his homeless camp to get food at a nearby Walmart.