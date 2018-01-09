FULL INTERVIEW: Mike Neighbors Previews Road Trip

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors talks about the upcoming road trip at Georgia and Auburn, and addresses how tough the conference schedule is. The Razorbacks face Georgia (14-2, 2-1) at 6 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network +) and Auburn (10-5, 1-2) at 4 p.m. on Sunday (SEC Network).