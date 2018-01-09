Gov. Hutchinson Proposes Less In University Tuition Fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Students at universities in the state may soon pay less in tuition fees.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson requested a tuition freeze for the six pubic universities in the state, and said it's time for students to "get a break". It's apart of a proposed budget that would increase higher education funding by $10 million.

On average, Arkansas undergrads annually pay $7,000 to $9,000 in tuition and fees depending on which school they attend and how many hours they're enrolled.

"...(In) last 10 years, the tuition increases have ranged from a low of 3 percent to 6.2 percent so it's time to give our students a break... ," Hutchinson said.