× Local School Set To Close Due To Funding Issues

HARTFORD (KFSM) — The Hartford campus is closing due to lack of funding, according to Superintendent Edward Ray.

The campus will permanently close at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Students will begin the 2018-2019 school year at the Hackett campus, Ray said.

The closing will affect 227 students. They will now join students at the schools in Hackett.

Ray said he doesn’t know how many faculty members will be laid off as a result.

The small schools in Hartford joined the Hackett School District during the 2015-2016 school year, although they remained open.