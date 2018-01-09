Outpatient Services Now Offered At Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Outpatient services are now being offered at Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Anyone whose child is in need of a medical procedures or test, that doesn't require an overnight stay, may now go to the Springdale location.

The outpatient clinic has 30 exam rooms. More than 20 sub-specialties areas and a general pediatric clinic are offered.

The Northwest Arkansas community, and others in the state, have rallied for the dire need of a local children's hospital.

Marcy Doderer president and CEO of the Northwest unit said $80 million has been raised in support of building the new northwest campus, recruitment and programs.

Doderer also said this campus was built to hopefully curtail local families from having to travel to Little Rock for treatment.

The emergency and impatient departments are scheduled to open soon.