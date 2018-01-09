× Police: Bentonville Man Molested Two Girls

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man accused of molesting two girls told police he was trying to teach one of them how to masturbate, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bentonville police on Friday (Jan. 5) arrested Virgil Nathan Oliver, 49, in connection with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Virgil initially denied touching one of the girls, but after police confronted Virgil with text messages he allegedly sent the victim, he said he was showing her how to masturbate.

Virgil added that he saw nothing wrong with his actions, according to the affidavit.

Virgil denied touching the other girl in a sexual manner, according to police.

Virgil was being held Tuesday (Jan. 9) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.