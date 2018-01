BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Officers with the Bella Vista Police Department are searching for a person of interest in an incident at First Western Bank at Town Center.

The man is described as in his mid-20s and is around 6 feet tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweat and white sneakers.

He was seen leaving the bank in a beige colored two-door Lincoln car.

If you have any information, contact Bella Vista police at (479) 855-3771.