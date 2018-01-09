× Police: Rogers Men Ran Marijuana Operation Near School

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two Rogers men are accused of running a marijuana operation from a house less than a half-mile from Mary Mae Jones Elementary School, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Steve Roy Womack, 47, and Mason Mitchell Womack, 25, were arrested Sunday (Jan. 7) in connection with multiple felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances, possession of firearms by certain persons and maintaining a drug premises within 1,000 feet of a certified drug free zone.

Bentonville police searched the home at 108 S.E. 12th St. and found several ounces of package marijuana, scales, ledgers, guns and cell phones, according to the affidavit.

Police said they also found two white boards with weight abbreviations written next to several names.

Steve Roy Womack is free on a $75,000 bond. Mason Mitchell Womack was being held Tuesday (Jan. 9) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond.