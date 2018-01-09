× Rogers Residents May Pay More For Garbage Pickup

ROGERS (KFSM) — Garbage disposal fees may increase.

The city has a contract with Inland Waste Solutions. The company requested a fee increase for residential garbage and recycling collection due “a significant increase in operating costs”, the Rogers City Council’s agenda states.

Kevin Gardner who is the general manager at Inland Waste Solutions said increasing fuel costs is the reason for the proposed increase.

Households with a 96-gallon trash can will increase by 70 cents, and those with a 64-gallon trash can will increase by 67 cents.

If passed, the increase will go into effect Feb. 1. The city council is discussing this proposal at a meeting tonight (Jan. 9) at 6:30 p.m.

This is the first increase the waste company has asked for since the current contract was entered into during 2015.

“In our business, fuel costs is the largest piece of our business. Oil prices, obviously, generate everything we do. From hydraulic fluids to fuel to tires, with the increase in fuel year-over-year… that’s the biggest driver of our costs that we associate with our business because our trucks are running up and down the road constantly every day,” Gardner said.