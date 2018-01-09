UAFS Surging Behind Unselfish Play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The UA-Fort Smith men's basketball team is off to their best start since becoming a Division II program. They believe that the team's unselfish nature and depth have led to them to another successful season.

"We talk about it all the time, we talk about sharing the ball," said UAFS head coach Josh Newman. "It doesn't matter who gets the individual successes as long as we do."

Lions' senior Davaunta Thomas believes that this is the most skilled UAFS basketball team that he has been a part of.

"We have a lot of talent," said senior Davaunta Thomas. "I have been here four or five years and this is probably the most talent we have had just on one team."

The Lions' boasted a perfect 13-0 record until they fell to Oklahoma Christian on the road last week, but the loss wasn't necessarily a setback for the Lions, it helped them refocus.

" I think it was really good for them honestly," said Newman. "Because now they do have a little sense of urgency, they do realize they can get beat by anybody. Hosestly conference play is a lot harder than non-conference."

After bouncing back with a victory this past weekend, the re-energized Lions are focused on building up their conference play resume.

"We had a great run in November, great run in December, but these games area lot more important honestly." said Newman. "These are the games that determine conference championship determine seeding in the conference tournament."

Next the Lions will play at St. Edward's on Thursday January 11th at 7:30 p.m.