Womack Recommended To Serve As Budget Chairman For House Budget Committee

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — The House Republican Steering Committee has recommended that U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas be named chairman of the House Budget Committee.

The recommendation will be discussed during an upcoming full House Republican Conference, and will be considered on the floor for official ratification, a news release states.

Womack said he’s honored to be selected by the Steering Committee and and added, “There’s no doubt it’s a huge challenge – I’m excited for the chance to lead such an important committee in pursuit of a budget resolution that will address our nation’s priorities while putting America on a sustainable fiscal path.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan stated, “I believe Steve Womack is the right man for the job of chairman of the Budget Committee. Steve’s experience in the House, commitment to fiscal conservatism, and relentless pursuit to safeguard taxpayer dollars make him extremely qualified to lead this important committee. I am looking forward to Steve’s service, and I know he will do an excellent job.”

Womack would succeed Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee.