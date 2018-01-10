× Arkansas Gets Blasted At Home By LSU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas had hoped to end a two game SEC losing streak as they welcomed LSU to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. Instead the Razorbacks were run out of their own gym.

Arkansas shot just 18 percent in the first half and saw LSU run away with a 75-54 win as the Hogs dropped their third straight conference game. The Razorbacks entered the game leading the SEC in scoring as they averaged just less than 89 points per contest.

LSU dominated the game from the start as the Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3) missed 16 of their 19 attempts from the field and the Tigers jumped out to a 21-7 lead. Arkansas cut the lead to 12 at one point in the second half but LSU answered with an 11-0 run that put the game away.

Jaylen Barford scored a game high 17 points but no other Razorbacks scored more than nine as the team finished the game 19-of-57 (33.3 percent) from the field.

Arkansas hosts Missouri at 5 p.m. on Saturday.