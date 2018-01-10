× Authorities Seek Dogs Killing Cattle In Northern Arkansas

WESTERN GROVE, Ark. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a pack of dogs that is killing livestock in northern Arkansas and are reminding farmers that they have a right to protect their animals — even if it means killing the canines.

Newton County sheriff’s investigator Glenn Wheeler says deputies believe they’ve identified the owner of the lead dog and hope to stop the attacks.

He told the Harrison Daily Times that some farmers initially believed their cattle had died of a disease and scavengers had found the carcasses — until someone reported seeing dogs attacking recently weaned calves. Nine died.

The attacks stopped for three weeks late last year but recently resumed. One family has lost 31 calves, and other attacks left cattle and pigs dead.