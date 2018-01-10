Balanced Offense Leads To Hot Start For Lady Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM)--After nine seasons, Farmington girls basketball coach Coach Brad Johnson is no stranger to success. In two of the last three years, the Lady Cardinals have won 24 games and made it to the 5A semifinals.

"It’s a selfless group and really a lot of fun to coach," said Johnson.

"We experienced it so we know what it’s like to go and we want to go back this year," junior Madisyn Pence said.

The secret to Farmington's 13-3 start has been sharing the basketball with a team-first mentality.

"We’ve been pretty balanced all year scoring wise," Johnson said. "It’s always been like that, you know, this group in general is just selfless. They don’t really care about the individual statistics, the only thing that matters to them is the score on the scoreboard at the end. You know it’s about wins and losses."

"Just share the ball really well," senior Camryn Journagan said. "I don’t think any of us really care about stats or how many points we have. I think as long as we’re ahead and winning and winning ball games I think that’s all that matters."

Pence added, "We all are really good offensively and we’re working defensively but we’re very good offensively."

In 2014-15, Farmington went 24-5 before falling to Hot Springs in the state semifinals. Last season, the Lady Cardinals posted a 24-8 record losing to Little Rock Parkview in the final four.

"I think we almost in a way are closer than last year," said Journagan. "We have obviously some move ins, some kids moving up and so I think they’ve been helping us a lot. I think we’re ready for anything that’s thrown towards us."

With a loss to Greenwood on Tuesday night, Farmington's 13-3 start matches its record through 16 games in each of its two semifinal seasons.