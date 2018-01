Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- County workers are getting ahead of the suspected winter weather and are preparing roads.

Magnesium chloride is being put on streets to keep travelers safe.

Roads will be monitored and efforts will continue if needed.

"We look at the temperature and the impact it's having in Oklahoma and we'll bring people in according," Jay Fraiser with the Benton County Road Department said.