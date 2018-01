× Bentonville Road Closure Happening This Weekend

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A section of 14th Street will be closed during certain times this weekend.

Weather permitting, Southwest 14th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Friday (Jan. 12) and Saturday (Jan. 13) due to construction at Faith Christian Center.

Drivers should be cautious while in that area.

Additional travel information may be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.