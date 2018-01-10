× Dolly Parton Taking The “Dixie” Out Of Dixie Stampede

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (KFSM) — Dolly Parton is taking “Dixie” out of Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede.

Dolly Parton’s Worldwide Choice Investments LLC., announced in a news release that the dining attraction will now be known as Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

The decision was made as the demand grows for more venues worldwide, according to the news release.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Dolly said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”