Election Results: Siloam Springs Board Of Directors

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Reid Carroll was elected to serve on the Siloam Springs board of directors Tuesday (Jan. 9).

Carroll received 280 votes, 65.42 percent of the total votes. He will serve as the position 5 representative.

His opponent Karl Mounger received 148 votes, 34.58 percent of the total votes.