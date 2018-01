× Extra I-49 Lane Expected To Open Soon

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Traffic jams are expected to get better soon along Interstate 49.

Where the interstate narrows into two lanes, congestion seemingly becomes worse for travelers near Wagon Wheel and Monroe exits in Springdale.

For months, road construction has happened, but it’s expected to wrap up soon.

Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said an extra lane is set to open in early Spring depending on weather.