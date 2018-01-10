New offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, who followed Chad Morris from SMU and Clemson, discusses his vision for the Razorback offense. Craddock, 32, met with the media for the first time Wednesday morning.
FULL INTERVIEW: Joe Craddock On Offensive Vision
