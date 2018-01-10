× GRAPHIC VIDEO: North Little Rock Police Officer-Involved Shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A North Little Rock Police Department officer shot and killed a 17-year-old Sunday (Jan. 6), reports 5NEWS CBS affiliate THV11.

Charles Smith Jr. was shot and killed at the scene, according to police. Police said the teen shot at police at least once and after, officers shot back.

The officer who killed Smith is on paid administrative leave, according to police. He has yet to be identified.

Since the shooting, police have released dash cam video. Warning the video is graphic. Watch it, here.