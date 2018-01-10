× Group Working To Help Locals In Need Stay Warm This Winter

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A local group is working to help those in need survive cold weather.

Operation: Warm NWA has a set goal of collecting at least 500 coats and 500 blankets, as well as other items, for those in need. Those in the group are asking anyone able to donate gently used coats, hats, gloves, blankets and socks.

The donations benefit Peace at Home Family Shelter, The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter, Home of Hope Rescue Mission, Samaritan Community Centers and 7Hills Homeless Center.

Donations may be dropped off at Apple Blossom Brewing Company, Mockingbird Kitchen and Behrents Endodontic Specialists’ Office, or may arrange a free pickup via the group’s Facebook page.

Sarah Houston the group’s founder said, “We are so excited about our event and hope the community will support us.”

Houston explained that there are nearly 50 million Americans living in poverty. Many of them don’t have the means of keeping themselves warm throughout winter.