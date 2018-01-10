× Ice Cream Innovator Albert Yarnell Dies At 94

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A man who delivered ice cream on a bicycle in his youth to help his family business thrive died Sunday. He was 94.

Albert Yarnell, the son of Ray Yarnell, the founder of Searcy-based Yarnell Ice Cream Company, spent almost 75 years of his life working and running the company. After the Searcy plant closed in 2011, he served as a consultant during the brand’s rebirth the following year.

Yarnell was known as a strong civic leader in his community and the state, and for his willingness to quietly help anyone in need, according to his son, Rogers Yarnell said. He was an active member of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce since 1970.