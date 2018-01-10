Low Supply Delaying iPhone Battery Replacements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A high demand for replacement batteries has caused delays for some customers who had hoped to fix their slowed-down iPhones.

Following a revelation by Apple that iPhones had been slowed down to prevent battery issues, the company offered an apology and a discounted replacement battery. Cutting the price from $79 to $29.

A high demand for the replacement battery has created a waiting list at authorized retailers like Megabyte Computer Center in Rogers. The store has created a wait list for customers wanting the fix.

Wes Russell, owner of Megabyte, said the problem could affect all iPhone 6, 6s, 7 and SE models. Wait times range from days or weeks to possibly even months for iPhone "Plus" models.

"We have 220 people on our list, and so that number is just going to grow," Russell said. He recommended that iPhone users experiencing problems be put on the waiting list. Once the new battery gets to the store, users will return with their iPhone and can wait as workers make the switch.

If an owner of one of the listed iPhones is not experiencing any noticeable issues, Russell said waiting for a few months may be a better bet, to ensure that batteries are in stock.

The Apple discount runs through the end of 2018.