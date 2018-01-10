× Mercy To Begin Construction On New Bentonville Clinic

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Mercy will start construction on a 7,400-square-foot primary care clinic in north Bentonville next week, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 9) news release.

Arkansas Talk Business & Politics reports that the $4.1 million clinic is among seven clinics the healthcare provider will open as part of a $247 million expansion in the region that includes a seven-story patient tower at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

Mercy Clinic Primary Care — Walton Boulevard at 1401 N. Walton Blvd. will have four providers and include 14 exam rooms. The new clinic will be the sixth Mercy clinic in Bentonville.

The population growth in north Bentonville has increased demand for more primary care providers in the area, said Dr. Steve Goss, Mercy Clinic president. A goal of Mercy’s expansion plan, or the Community Presence Plan, is to bring care closer to patients’ homes.

“To us it’s much more than a strategy,” Goss said. “It’s about how can we be present in the community where people need us most? How can we open doors to enhance the quality of life for our friends and neighbors?”

Crossland Construction Co. will build the clinic, and work is expected to be completed in eight to nine months.

Other Bentonville clinics include Mercy Clinic Southwest I Street, which is under construction; Mercy Clinic Primary Care — Moberly Lane at 2900 S.E. Moberly Lane; Mercy Clinic Primary Care — J Street at 1000 S.E. 13th Court; Mercy Clinic Primary Care — Regional Airport Boulevard at 701 S.W. Regional Airport Boulevard; and Mercy Convenient Care — Highway 102 and Mercy Clinic Pediatrics at 3101 S.E. 14th St.

Mercy also opened a clinic in Pea Ridge last fall, and in October broke ground on a $40 million multispecialty facility in Springdale at the Elm Springs Road exit. The 60,000-square-foot clinic in Springdale will be one of Mercy’s largest clinics in the region, staffed with 10 physicians and 12 medical specialists