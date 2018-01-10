× Update: One Expected To Survive After Striking Gas And Power Lines

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One person is expected to survive after a rollover collision Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 10), according to Fort Smith police.

Two people were in a truck during the rollover collision and both were taken to a Fort Smith hospital. Police originally told 5NEWS that this was a fatal accident.

According to Anthony Rice with Fort Smith police, the driver was talking when he got to the hospital and the passenger appeared to have a broken bone.

The truck rolled over after striking gas and power lines in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, according to police.

No residents are being evacuated at this time due to the gas lines being hit.