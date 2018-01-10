Organizations Collect Donations For Rust Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Multiple groups around Northwest Arkansas are collecting donations for the Rust family. The family lost everything in a fire early Sunday morning.

Two of the family members, James Rust and Chevelle, did not make it out.

While the family works to recover from this devastating fire, groups like Home Instead Senior Care and the Pea Ridge School District are trying to gather some of what they lost.

Syble Rust, the mother, works with Home Instead, which is a big reason why the business wanted to lend a helping hand.

“She is an amazing human being who day in and day out gives of herself to take care of others," general manager Carey Lingenfelter said. "So, we feel it’s our responsibility to help take care of her and her family in this time of need.”

Since they started collecting items, Lingenfelter said they have seen an outpouring of support from the community.

He explained the family needs basic things like clothes and toiletries, but they also need monetary donations to help with some of the bigger responsibilities.

“She has to arrange funeral arrangements for two of her loved ones as well as trying to find a home to live in," Lingenfelter said. "Transportation that’s affordable to be able to get her children to daycare services and to school and then also try to figure out how to go back to work again.”

Those who want to make donations to Home Instead's efforts can drop off physical items at their location at the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers.

Lingenfelter said people can also make monetary donations to the GoFundMe page set up for the family.

The Pea Ridge School District, where Chevelle went to preschool, is also helping the family through their Bright Futures program.

“We have students with multiple needs at different times in their lives and what not," assistant superintendent Keith Martin said. "Whether it be food or clothing or what not. We use the Facebook page to give our community the chance to meet those needs and advertise those.”

He said they post various needs on that Facebook page so the students can have these basic needs met so they can focus on their studies during school.

Martin said they too have seen a lot of support from the community through this program and hope to help the Rust family by utilizing this program.

Anyone who wants to make donations to the family through Bright Futures can drop off items at the Pea Ridge Intermediate School.