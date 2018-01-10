× Springdale Man Faces Negligent Homicide Charge After DWI Accident

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk now faces a negligent homicide charge after the man died from his injuries.

Wade Boggs, 23, has pleaded not guilty to one count of felony negligent homicide and a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Springdale police arrested Boggs in July 2017 after he allegedly struck a man walking on Ranch Drive, according to an arrest report. The man was taken to Northwest Medical Center, but died in late 2017, police said.

Boggs failed all of his field sobriety tests and police measured his blood-alcohol concentration at .304 during his arrest, according to the report.

The legal limit is .08 in Arkansas.

Boggs is free on a $5,000 bond. He is trial is set for Feb. 9 in Washington County Circuit Court.