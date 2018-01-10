Razorbacks Announce Full Coaching Staff

January 10, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas tabbed Chad Morris as their new football coach in early December but the Razorbacks did not have their full staff in place until Tuesday.

Morris officially announced his entire coaching staff. Joe Craddock and John Chavis were hired as the team’s coordinators on Jan. 9.

Most of the Morris’ offensive staff at SMU will join him in Fayetteville after three years with the Mustangs. Craddock, receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive line coach Dustin Fry have been with Morris at Arkansas since December. Strength and conditioning coordinator Trumain Carroll as well as most of the recruiting coordinators are also make the switch with Morris.

On the defensive side of the ball, Steve Caldwell returns to Arkansas where he spent three seasons (2010-12) before joining the staff at Arkansas State. Caldwell was at Boise State most recently (2014-17) before stepping down to rejoin the Razorbacks.

Coach Position/Title
Chad Morris Head Coach
Joe Craddock Offensive Coordinator/QBs
John Chavis Defensive Coordinator/LBs
Jeff Traylor Associate Head Coach/RBs
Barry Lunney Jr. Tight Ends
Justin Stepp Wide Receivers
Dustin Fry Offensive Line
Steve Caldwell Defensive Line
Ron Cooper Defensive Backs
Tanner Burns Special Teams
Trumain Carroll Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Mark Smith Recruiting Coordinator
Jared Hunt Recruiting Operations Coordinator
Cody Vincent Asst. Director of Recruiting
Randy Ross Director of Football Operations
Will Bryant Offensive Analyst
Jordan Traylor Offensive Analyst
GJ Kinne Offensive Analyst/QBs
Julian Griffin Offensive Quality Control
Tyren Gatson Graduate Assistant/Offensive Line
Brooks Cockrell Creative Media
Sam Ogden Director of Video

 