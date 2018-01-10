Razorbacks Announce Full Coaching Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas tabbed Chad Morris as their new football coach in early December but the Razorbacks did not have their full staff in place until Tuesday.

Morris officially announced his entire coaching staff. Joe Craddock and John Chavis were hired as the team’s coordinators on Jan. 9.

Most of the Morris’ offensive staff at SMU will join him in Fayetteville after three years with the Mustangs. Craddock, receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive line coach Dustin Fry have been with Morris at Arkansas since December. Strength and conditioning coordinator Trumain Carroll as well as most of the recruiting coordinators are also make the switch with Morris.

On the defensive side of the ball, Steve Caldwell returns to Arkansas where he spent three seasons (2010-12) before joining the staff at Arkansas State. Caldwell was at Boise State most recently (2014-17) before stepping down to rejoin the Razorbacks.