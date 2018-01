× Rogers Police Searching For Teenager Last Seen On Jan. 3

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are looking for a missing teenager.

Sydney Schenkel, 16, was last seen on Jan. 3. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a multicolored shirt and white shoes.

If you have any information, contact Rogers police.