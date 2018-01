× Silver Alert Issued For 89-Year-Old Bella Vista Man

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Bella Vista man.

Fred Harvey Reese, Jr., 89, was reported missing Wednesday (Jan. 10).

He may be traveling in a blue and gray Nissan Sentra with handicapped license plate numbered 242554.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights 165 pounds.

If you have information, contact Bella Vista police at (479) 855-3771.