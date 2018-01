× Benton County Jail Locked Down Due To Illness

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Inmates at the Benton County jail will be further isolated due to an illness, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

Cpt. Jeremy Guyll placed the jail on lockdown because quite a few inmates are sick. Jenkins said this is not an emergency lockdown situation.

Inmates will be out of the dayroom area, according to Jenkins.