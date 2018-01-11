× Highfill Mayor Investigated Over Possible Inappropriate Relationship With Minor

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Highfill Mayor Stacy Digby, 44, is being investigated over the possibility of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed at Digby’s home Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Highfill Police Chief Gregory B. Webb stated in a news release, “The City of Highfill is aware of an active investigation. This investigation is being conducted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office… . The City of Highfill has no further information to provide at this time.”

