Fayetteville Man Pleads Not Guilty To Raping Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has pleaded not guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl in November.

Earon Tillman, 28, is charged with one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

Fayetteville police said Tillman admitted to raping the girl after he was confronted by the girl’s mother.

Police reviewed Facebook messages between the girl’s mother and Tillman, noting that Tillman “acknowledged the sex act by discussing it with the victim’s mother” after she confronted him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police said Tillman also told the girl’s mother, “the less people know the better…cause you and I both know all someone has to say the wrong thing to someone and I’m in jail.”

The girl said she was with Tillman on Nov. 18 in Fayetteville when Tillman said he needed to go back to his apartment and get his jacket.

She said Tillman called her upstairs and they kissed, but then Tillman made unwanted sexual advances.

She told Tillman to stop, but he refused. She said he then forced her onto his bed and raped her, according to the report.

Tillman is free on a $25,000 bond. His trial is set for Feb. 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.