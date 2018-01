Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the cold front pushes through, there is enough moisture on the backside of this system to produce a few snowflakes and pockets of sleet/freezing drizzle for both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Not much is expected for accumulations, but a few of the untreated overpasses and bridges could get a little icy. We will have constant updates throughout the afternoon.

Best Chance for Wintry Weather | 4:30PM-8PM

-Matt