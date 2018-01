× Fort Smith Man Escapes House Fire

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Remington Way in Fort Smith just before 2 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 11).

Crews say there was only one man in the home at the time of the blaze. He was able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

