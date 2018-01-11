× Oklahoma Man Gets 40 Years For Abusing 11-Year-Old

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced Thursday (Jan. 11) in U.S. District Court to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old for roughly three years.

Brandon Jackson, 32, of Lincoln, Okla., pleaded guilty in September 2017 to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Jackson also received 20 years of supervised release and was fined $4,900.

The boy disclosed the abuse in June 2017, telling investigators Jackson began molesting him when he was 8, often when Jackson took him from Arkansas to Oklahoma.

Prosecutors estimated at least 27 incidents of abuse and believe Jackson may have abused another 11-year-old.

Jackson’s attorney asked Judge Tim Brooks to consider Jackson’s own childhood abuse during sentencing.