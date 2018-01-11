× Man Missing In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing since Dec. 31, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernice “Duwane” Ledbetter was last seen in the Clarksville and Ludwig areas New Years Eve. He has brown hair and green eyes, and is 5-foot-11, about 185 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

People who last saw Ledbetter told deputies he was wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and camouflage cap, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 754-2200.