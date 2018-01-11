× Sam’s Club Closing Several Stores Nationwide

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Sam’s Club said Thursday (Jan. 11) it’s closing several stores to “better align our locations with our strategy,” according to the store’s official Twitter account.

Users asking if a club in their area was closing received this response:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.

The club later said on Twitter that its pharmacies “will stay open for at least two weeks, and we will work with each state’s Board of Pharmacy to help guide this transition.”

It’s unclear where all the closings will occur and how many stores will be affected, but CBS affiliates in Indianapolis and Alabama reported closings in their states.

Walmart did not immediately respond to messages left Thursday.

The news broke just hours after Walmart announced it was raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses.

Sam’s Club has nine locations in Arkansas, including one in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Bentonville and Springdale, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back with 5NEWS for more updates.